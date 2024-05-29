Latest Weather Blog
Baby kidnapped in Laplace found in good health
LAPLACE - Law enforcement is still searching for a person who sexually assaulted a woman and kidnapped her baby Tuesday.
The St. John Parish Sheriff's Office said a woman told deputies that she was driving through Laplace on May 28 around 3 a.m. when she was sexually assaulted and removed from her vehicle. She said her attacker took off with the car. Her 8-month-old son Phil Baker was inside.
The baby was recovered by New Orleans police officers around 8 p.m. and is in good health. It's unclear where the child was found.
St. John Sheriff Mike Tregre said the victim was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.
"She is in pretty bad shape," the sheriff said.
Deputies tracked down a suspect Tuesday evening, but that person was found to have an alibi and cleared. Law enforcement is still looking for the people who had the child.
Anyone with information about the case can call (504) 494-3840.
