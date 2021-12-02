'Avengers' star Anthony Mackie to soar into FAN EXPO New Orleans, Jan 9

NEW ORLEANS - Fans of The Avengers have been summoned to a new mission.

FAN EXPO New Orleans, scheduled for January 7-9, 2022, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center is fast approaching and it's an event local fans won't want to miss.

New Orleans native, Anthony Mackie, who has had the prominent role of “Sam Wilson/Falcon” in numerous iterations of the Avengers/Captain America franchise, will make an appearance and be on hand to greet fans, sign autographs, pose for photo ops and conduct a Q&A panel, Sunday, January 9.

Mackie's role as “Falcon” was developed into a Disney+ mini-series, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” this year, and continues to be a mainstay of the franchise.

He was also recently announced as the lead in the upcoming blockbuster Captain America 4, currently in pre-production. In between superhero turns, Mackie has been busy in films like The Woman in the Window, The Hurt Locker and The Adjustment Bureau and a recurring role on “Altered Carbon.”

Joining Mackie in New Orleans for the EXPO are fellow actors Stephen Amell of “Arrow;”The Suicide Squad headliner Michael Rooker; Clerks producer Kevin Smith and actors Jason Mewes, Brian O’Halloran, Jeff Anderson and Trevor Fehrman; “Sons of Anarchy” stars Ron Perlman, Theo Rossi and Ryan Hurst; and “My Hero Academia” voice actors Justin Briner and Christopher Sabat. Additional celebrities, voice actors, creators, cosplayers and more at the major comics, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming convention will be announced soon.

Tickets for FAN EXPO New Orleans are available now at www.fanexponeworleans.com.