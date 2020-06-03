Autopsy results revealed for Livingston teen found dead in woods

UPDATE: According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Peter Pedeaux's preliminary autopsy results show trauma was not a factor in his death. Foul play is not suspected.

Authorities are still awaiting a toxicology report.

SPRINGFIELD – A body, believed to be that of a 19-year-old reported missing Sunday, was found Thursday morning.

The sheriff's office in Livingston Parish said the body was found near the intersection of Perrin Ferry Road and Blood River. Authorities suspect it is the body of Peter Pedeaux.

Pedeaux was reported missing Sunday night after going into woods with friends near Blood River and not coming out with them. Family members said the teenager's friends had conflicting stories when discussing the situation with sheriff's deputies. Though, the sheriff's office said in a news release Thursday, “at this time, detectives do not suspect foul play.”

Since Pedeaux went missing, deputies and volunteers – including members of the Cajun Navy – have searched wide, rural and wooded areas of Springfield.

Volunteers found the body Thursday morning around nine o'clock, authorities said.

Pedeaux's family released the following statement Thursday afternoon:

"We would like to thank everyone who helped search for Peter and we are so moved by the actions, love and support we received. There were people from all around who came to help us and for that we are grateful.

It's important to know that Peter was close to his family and that he loved God and genuinely loved people. He was so kind, sweet, and had the heart of a missionary.

This is not the outcome we were praying for but know Peter is now wrapped in the arms of our loving Father for eternity. Even though we are currently experiencing painful sorrow, we now anxiously anticipate the day we are reunited."

