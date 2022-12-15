56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities seeking woman who stole elderly man's checks

4 years 10 months 1 week ago Tuesday, February 06 2018 Feb 6, 2018 February 06, 2018 2:05 PM February 06, 2018 in Crime
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

UPDATE: Deputies say they have released the wrong photo of the suspect.  The photo of the woman has been removed from this story.

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are looking for a woman in reference to a forgery and bank fraud investigation.

According to reports, an elderly person at an area assisted living facility reported that two of his personal checks had been stolen and cashed. Detectives obtained surveillance photos from a Chase bank showing a woman cashing the stolen checks.

The thief is described as a woman wearing a black and white shirt and a black hat.

Trending News

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the thief can call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5009.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days