Authorities seek two suspects wanted in connection with fatal Hammond shooting

Deandre Wheeler (left), Edward Earl Marshall (right)

HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating two suspects wanted in connection to a fatal shooting.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Edward Earl Marshall III, 22, of Hammond and Deandre Wheeler, 22, have been identified as suspects who committed criminal actions before, during and after the shooting death of 19-year-old Leroy T. Sims.

The shooting took place on July 31 on Bruce Allen Lane. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the victim. Sims died as a result of his injuries sustained from gunshots, according to the Sheriff's Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through the investigation, detectives with the Sheriff's Office identified and arrested Stephen Antonio Brown on charges related to the death of Sims.

Marshall and Wheeler have not cooperated with authorities investigating the case, and have deterred the investigation by tampering and withholding physical evidence, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Detectives believe that one or more persons interviewed during the investigation have relative information related to the case. Both men are being sought for accessory to second-degree murder and principal to second-degree murder.

Marshall and Wheeler should be considered as armed, and are usually under the influence of controlled substances, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"Just so you know, we are relentless and we are not giving up. We will find these two guys," the Sheriff's Office said in a release.

Anyone with information related to this investigation should contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.