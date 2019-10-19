Authorities searching for escaped St. Helena Parish inmate

ST. HELENA PARISH - Authorities are looking for inmate that has escaped from a correctional facility in St. Helena Parish Saturday morning.

Taylor Miller, 27, was last seen in the 1600 block of Newman Road in Kentwood wearing dark pants and a white T-shirt. Authorities believe that Miller has left the state.

Miller was being held at the facility on several charges including simple burglary, theft, forgery, criminal damage to property, aggravated criminal damage to property, and theft of a motor vehicle. Residents are urged to use caution when approaching him.

Anyone with information can call the St. Helena Sheriff's Office at 225-222-4413.