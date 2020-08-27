82°
Authorities search for suspect in Billops St. arson

3 hours 3 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, August 26 2020 Aug 26, 2020 August 26, 2020 11:18 PM August 26, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE- Emergency crews responded to reports of a vacant house fire Wednesday night in the 3900 block of Billops St.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived on the scene around 9:10 p.m. on August 26, 2020, and were able to put the fire out before 9:40 p.m.

The fire has been ruled arson as firefighters report the rear door of the vacant home was set on fire.

The flames spread to the attic, but the fire was contained before it could damage neighboring buildings.

Anyone with information about this fire is urged to contact Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419.

