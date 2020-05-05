87°
Authorities responding to overturned vehicle on Nicholson Drive
BATON ROUGE- Authorities are responding to a single-vehicle crash on Nicholson Drive.
A vehicle was overturned at the intersection of Nicholson Dr. and Iris St. Tuesday afternoon after the driver reportedly struck a building.
Firefighters, police and EMS are on the scene. They are working to get a person out of the vehicle.
This is a developing story.
