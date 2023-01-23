54°
Authorities respond to suspected fire at apartment complex on Nicholson Drive

Monday, January 23 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a reported fire at an apartment complex off Nicholson Drive early Monday morning. 

Shortly before 7 a.m., the St. George Fire Department was called to Meadows at Nicholson Drive near Gardere Lane for reports of smoke in a hallway. Emergency medical services responded, but it was not immediately clear if there were any injuries. 

The cause of the fire is not yet known. 

