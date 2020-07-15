83°
Authorities respond to shooting on Hooper Road; one person in critical condition
EAST BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened on the 6400 block of Hooper Road that left one person injured.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched shortly after 3 a.m.
Witnesses say they heard gunshots and saw a male fall to the ground. The victim was transported to the hospital critical condition.
So far, there are no suspects or motives but the investigation is on going.
