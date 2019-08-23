Authorities rescue Baton Rouge brothers who went missing while hiking

SICILY ISLAND, La. - A pair of hikers who went missing in Catahoula Parish were found safe this past week.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced Friday that the 20-year-old and his 11-year-old brother, both from Baton Rouge, had been lost in the J.C. Sonny Gilbert Wildlife Management Area for three hours Sunday.

After finding the brothers' vehicle, deputies and LDWF agents were able to use their sirens to alert the two to their location. Due to the brothers being fatigued, they were unable to make it to law enforcement. Agent s entered the woods on foot, found the missing hikers and brought them to a waiting ambulance.

Paramedics determined the two were not seriously hurt and they were treated on the scene.