Authorities release name of woman killed during protest at Capitol

52 minutes 41 seconds ago Thursday, January 07 2021 Jan 7, 2021 January 07, 2021 10:10 AM January 07, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WASHINGTON - According to ABC News, Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed when protesters stormed the nation's Capitol on Wednesday (Jan. 6).  

The news outlet says law enforcement confirmed Babbitt's identity Thursday. 

She was reportedly shot amid the breech of the building, and during a late-night press conference, acting Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department Robert J. Contee III confirmed that it was a U.S. Capitol Police officer who fired the shot that killed Babbitt.

Contee added that three others died in “medical emergencies" as the mob occupied the Capitol.

The violent occupation went on for nearly four hours, until officials were able to secure the U.S. Capitol complex around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Once lawmakers were able to return to the building, they met for hours, and by early Thursday morning Congress confirmed Democrat Joe Biden as the presidential election winner.

Additional information related to the occupation can be found HERE

