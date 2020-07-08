83°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities investigating fatal motorcycle incident in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS- Authorities are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle Wednesday night in Denham Springs.
According to officials, the crash took place near LA 16 and Arnold Road.
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Central school system holds community meeting following release of tentative reopening plans
-
Gov. Edwards: COVID-19 'more present' in Louisiana than ever before
-
Local pediatrician discusses back-to-school challenges, prepping amid pandemic
-
Mail troubles popping up for Baton Rouge residents
-
Central Schools holds community meeting following release of tentative reopening plans