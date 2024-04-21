59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities investigating deadly shooting on North Harco Drive

5 years 11 months 1 day ago Monday, May 21 2018 May 21, 2018 May 21, 2018 6:28 AM May 21, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night in the 1800 block of North Harco Drive around 10 p.m.

According to a release Marcus Clay, 45, was seen in the area suffering from apparent gunshot injuries. Clay succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

Investigators believe that the shooting was a result of an altercation. There are no known suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information on the shooting can call the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days