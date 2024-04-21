59°
Authorities investigating deadly shooting on North Harco Drive
BATON ROUGE- Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night in the 1800 block of North Harco Drive around 10 p.m.
According to a release Marcus Clay, 45, was seen in the area suffering from apparent gunshot injuries. Clay succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.
Investigators believe that the shooting was a result of an altercation. There are no known suspects at this time.
Anyone with any information on the shooting can call the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.
