Authorities investigate overnight break-ins at two Ascension Parish Starbucks

1 hour 53 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, March 09 2021 Mar 9, 2021 March 09, 2021 9:01 AM March 09, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION - Two popular coffee shops in Ascension Parish were burglarized on Monday (March 8) night.

One break-in reportedly occurred at the Starbucks near Tanger Outlet in Gonzales.

The other break-in took place at a Starbucks in Prairieville, on LA-73.

Both the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and Gonzales Police Department are responding to the incidents, officials say.

According to the Gonzales Police Department, more than one suspect is tied to the crime.

Other details related to the incidents are scarce, as officials are still investigating both of the break-ins.  

Anyone with information related to the burglaries should report what they know to Gonzales police at (225) 647-7511 or the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 621-8300.

