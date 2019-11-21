Authorities identify victim of deadly shooting on Ritterman Ave.

UPDATE: Baton Rouge Police have identified the victim of Tuesday night's fatal shooting on Ritterman Ave. as 51-year-old Paul Leday.

Leday was found in his driveway, suffering from gunshot wounds and authorities say he passed away on the scene.

At this time, there are no known suspects or motives.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869.

***

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting after one person was found dead at a home near North Foster Drive.

The call came in just after 9:30 p.m. Authorities say the body of a person was discovered when they arrived on the 5200 of Ritterman Ave.

No other further details were reported.