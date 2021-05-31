Authorities apprehend suspected thief wanted by Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office

Matthew Corkern

LIVINGSTON PARISH - As of Monday morning, authorities in East Baton Rouge Parish have arrested a man wanted by Livingston Parish officials.

A 31-year-old man named Matthew Corkern was wanted by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office for several counts of illegal possession of stolen things (stolen vehicles, trailers - in excess of 100K).

He was also wanted in a neighboring parish for theft of a motor vehicle.

This article will be updated should more information on the case become available.