88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities apprehend suspected thief wanted by Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office

5 hours 13 minutes 10 seconds ago Monday, May 31 2021 May 31, 2021 May 31, 2021 10:29 AM May 31, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Matthew Corkern

LIVINGSTON PARISH - As of Monday morning, authorities in East Baton Rouge Parish have arrested a man wanted by Livingston Parish officials.

A 31-year-old man named Matthew Corkern was wanted by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office for several counts of illegal possession of stolen things (stolen vehicles, trailers - in excess of 100K).

He was also wanted in a neighboring parish for theft of a motor vehicle.

Trending News

This article will be updated should more information on the case become available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days