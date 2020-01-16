67°
Authorities announce arrest of man wanted for arson

Thursday, January 16 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Mark "Tookie" Lee

HAMMOND - The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office says authorities have arrested a man in connection with an intentionally set fire that destroyed a mobile home in October. 

Mark "Tookie" Lee, 18, was booked into Tangiphahoa Parish Jail on accusations of setting a fire that threatened several other occupied trailers. 

Authorities say Lee was difficult to find after the fire and that it was actually Hammond Police who nabbed him for unrelated charges. 

Lee was eventually charged with one count of aggravated arson and jailed on Tuesday, Jan. 14. 

