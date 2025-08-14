79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Attorney General to host press conference regarding online safety for kids

1 hour 1 minute 48 seconds ago Thursday, August 14 2025 Aug 14, 2025 August 14, 2025 6:57 AM August 14, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER - Attorney General Liz Murrill will host a press conference Thursday afternoon regarding online safety for children. 

Murrill says the conference will include a "major announcement" to protect Louisiana children from predators online. 

The conference is being held at 2:30 p.m. and will be streamed on WBRZ's social media pages. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days