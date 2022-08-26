Latest Weather Blog
Attempted kidnapping reported on LSU campus near dorm early Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - An attempted kidnapping on LSU's campus was reported by the university Wednesday afternoon, nearly 12 hours after it happened.
According to an emergency message sent out to students, someone was kidnapped around Aster Street near Cypress Hall overnight Wednesday.
The university said it had made contact with the victim following the attempted kidnapping, and that the victim was offered campus resources through the LSU CARE team and similar resources.
The university did not release any more information about the situation but said it was a second-degree kidnapping.
According to Louisiana law, second-degree kidnapping can include using the victim as a shield or hostage, physically injuring or sexually abusing the victim, or holding the victim at gunpoint.
WBRZ reached out to campus officials early Wednesday and LSU said through a spokesperson it would check into the incident. LSU did not release information for nearly 12 hours.
