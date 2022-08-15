Athlete overheated and passed out at football practice amid heat advisory

PRIDE - A student was taken to a hospital Monday afternoon after collapsing during a football practice, sources said.

School system officials said the team was leaving the weight room to head to the football field at Northeast High School in Pride when the player alerted a trainer he was feeling faint.

Officials said the athlete passed out and was taken to a pediatric hospital. Before he fainted, the athlete told trainers he frequently overheats and had not eaten Monday.

The athlete is expected to be okay.

A heat advisory was put into affect for the area shortly before the athlete passed out.