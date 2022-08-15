84°
Latest Weather Blog
Athlete overheated and passed out at football practice amid heat advisory
PRIDE - A student was taken to a hospital Monday afternoon after collapsing during a football practice, sources said.
School system officials said the team was leaving the weight room to head to the football field at Northeast High School in Pride when the player alerted a trainer he was feeling faint.
Officials said the athlete passed out and was taken to a pediatric hospital. Before he fainted, the athlete told trainers he frequently overheats and had not eaten Monday.
The athlete is expected to be okay.
Trending News
A heat advisory was put into affect for the area shortly before the athlete passed out.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Entergy announces one-time bill assistance; click here to find out how to...
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan quitting football, not at practice Monday morning
-
No leads in BREC park rape, increased security presence
-
City-parish dismantles part of man's ring levee constructed to prevent flooding
-
Children of fallen BRPD officer escorted to class by law enforcement officers...
Sports Video
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan quitting football, not at practice Monday morning
-
Sports2's 1-on-1 with 5 star LSU commit Shelton Sampson
-
WATCH: 1-on-1 with recent LSU commit QB Rickie Collins
-
Zachary safety and 4 star prospect Kylin Jackson commits to LSU
-
Southern defensive lineman Jason Dumas comes back home to be closer to...