54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

At least one person shot in parking lot along Jefferson Highway

3 hours 32 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, March 18 2024 Mar 18, 2024 March 18, 2024 7:20 PM March 18, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting Monday afternoon in the parking lot of a business near the corner of Jefferson Highway and Stumberg Lane.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said two vehicles were parked in the area around 6:30 p.m. Deputies said the people inside the cars started shooting at one another and then ran away from the area. A shooting victim was found at a nearby gas station. They are in serious, but stable, condition. 

Deputies said another person may have been shot but they also left the area. 

No more information was immediately available. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days