At least one person shot along Scenic Highway on Saturday night

4 hours 14 minutes 30 seconds ago Saturday, August 20 2022 Aug 20, 2022 August 20, 2022 10:29 PM August 20, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - At least one person was injured in a shooting along Scenic Highway on Saturday night. 

According to Baton Rouge police officers, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 7500 block of Scenic Highway near 75th Avenue. 

Officers said the injuries were non-life-threatening. 

