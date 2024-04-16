74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
At least one person hurt in shooting along North 13th Street

29 minutes 17 seconds ago Tuesday, April 16 2024 Apr 16, 2024 April 16, 2024 8:28 PM April 16, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - At least one person was hurt in a shooting along North 13th Street on Tuesday night.

Emergency officials said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at the corner of North 13th and Convention streets. One person was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

Sources told WBRZ more people may have been hurt but left before police arrived. 

