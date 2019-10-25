60°
At least one hurt in motorcycle crash
BATON ROUGE- Sources say at least one person has been injured after a motorcycle crashed Monday afternoon.
The incident happened around 2 p.m. at the Mohican-Prescott crossover.
One person has been transported to a hospital for moderate injuries, sources said.
No further details have been made available. Check back for updates.
