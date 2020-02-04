At least five recruits expected to sign with LSU on national signing day

BATON ROUGE - Since the National Championship, LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron has been on the recruiting trail in anticipation of Wednesday, Feb. 5, which is national signing day.

This highly anticipated date marks the first time LSU recruits will be able to sign national letters of intent since the early signing period this past December.

During the early signing period, LSU signed 19 players and an additional five players have committed to the program heading into national signing day.

According to The Advocate, those players include Kevontre Bradford (RB, 4 stars, Lancaster High, Texas), Alex Adams (WR, 3 stars, Magnolia High, Mississippi), Dwight McGlothern (DB, 4 stars, Klein Oak High, Texas), Lorando Johnson (DB, 4 stars, Lancaster High, Texas), and CamRon Jackson (DT, 3 stars, Haynesville High, Louisiana).

This means LSU most likely has one spot left.

The maximum level it can sign in a given class is 25, but if LSU doesn't sign 25 players, any spots leftover can be used in a couple of ways, such as bringing on transfers.

Two LSU targets are five-star defensive end, Jordan Burch and four-star defensive tackle, McKinnley Jackson.

Burch chose South Carolina on national television last December but has yet to sign a letter of intent. He will make another announcement Wednesday at noon on ESPNU.

Jackson is set to sign at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday as he is the No. 1 player in Mississippi for the 2020 class.



Sports national writer and 247Sports director of scouting, Barton Simmons, said in a podcast that Texas A&M will have the chance to impress Jackson this weekend.

"So this is going to be sort of the one to eye. And if LSU lands McKinnley Jackson, and if they're able to somehow land (five-star defensive tackle) Jordan Burch, who is another kid who is a five-star from Columbia, South Carolina, committed to South Carolina in the Early Signing Period but didn't sign and took an official visit to LSU last weekend, this 6-5, 295-pound defensive lineman — if LSU were able to land those two guys, they would have a shot at taking over as the No. 1 class, depending on what else happens with Alabama and Georgia. But that's something to watch — can LSU get that No. 1 class with the furious Ed Orgeron finish?"