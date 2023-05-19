At least a dozen vehicles damaged after debris littered busy I-10 exit ramp Friday morning

BATON ROUGE - A busy I-10 off-ramp was shut down for some time Friday morning after several cars suffered flat tires and damaged rims due to debris in the roadway.

The eastbound exit ramp from I-10 to Perkins Road was shut down for almost an hour Friday morning as cars piled up, all ending up with the same fate.

The affected cars eventually were able to move into the parking lot of a business at the bottom of the exit ramp to have their tires swapped out for spares.

WBRZ has reached out to the Department of Transportation and Development for more information about what caused the multiple flat tires.