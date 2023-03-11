Assumption Parish teacher arrested over alleged sexual encounter with student

ASSUMPTION PARISH - Authorities have arrested an Assumption High School teacher after she allegedly engaged in sexual behavior with a student.

Tracie Zimmerman was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Assumption Parish Jail on one count of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student.

The school district said Zimmerman was not allowed to make contact with any students at Assumption High once it learned of the allegations, and deputies were immediately called to investigate.

A news release from the school system initially suggested the incident occurred on the school's campus. Superintendent Jeremy Couvillion later clarified the alleged incident was reported to staff at the school this past week and did not occur on campus.

Zimmerman has since been released on bond.

The investigation is ongoing.