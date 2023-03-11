Latest Weather Blog
Assumption Parish teacher arrested over alleged sexual encounter with student
ASSUMPTION PARISH - Authorities have arrested an Assumption High School teacher after she allegedly engaged in sexual behavior with a student.
Tracie Zimmerman was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Assumption Parish Jail on one count of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student.
The school district said Zimmerman was not allowed to make contact with any students at Assumption High once it learned of the allegations, and deputies were immediately called to investigate.
A news release from the school system initially suggested the incident occurred on the school's campus. Superintendent Jeremy Couvillion later clarified the alleged incident was reported to staff at the school this past week and did not occur on campus.
Zimmerman has since been released on bond.
Trending News
The investigation is ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 Make a Difference: American Heart Association & Go Red for Women...
-
Series of roundabouts in Gonzales could cost $29M
-
Glen Oaks area hopes to establish crime prevention district; unknown how much...
-
Southeastern campus still impacted by hack weeks later; students frustrated with university...
-
State trooper implicated in doctor-shopping investigation got 270 prescription pain pills in...
Sports Video
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Conference Tournaments
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title