Assumption Parish School Board approves plan to consolidate schools

NAPOLEONVILLE - In a 6-3 vote, the Assumption Parish School Board agreed to eliminate middle schools from the district during a meeting Wednesday evening.

7th and 8th graders will go to Assumption High School, while the five elementary schools will hold students from Pre-K through 6th grade.

Some parents were not happy with the consolidation plan. The parents were concerned with the commute certain parents will have to take to the high school as well as the 7th and 8th graders not having their own space.

"It's taking almost an hour for some of our kids in Pierre Part kids to get to school now," one guest said.

"I don't like the idea of skipping middle school altogether. We move from the primary school to the high school? That's almost like going from diapers to dress pants," another guest said.

Despite being on the same campus, the consolidation plan states that 7th and 8th graders will be in separate buildings from the 9th-12th graders.

"Also your lunch periods, there will be different lunch periods. They will not be on the same schedule as the high schoolers. Elective courses such as band and PE, Those kids will actually have their own band, their own PE time, they will not be mixing with the high school kids," Superintendent John Barthelemy said during the meeting.

Officials say the combing of schools will lead to reduced operation costs. According to the plan the funds saved will go towards teachers salaries, student support services and renovations to the high school.

"We need to make sure that our construction is completed at the high school. Right now, it's expected to be completed by May of 2025. We have to make sure to put two buildings by the Bayou L'Ourse sight for the fifth and sixth graders, this is a light renovation, but renovate the two story building at Napoleonville primary," Barthelemy said.

The hope to implement the plan for the 2025-2026 school year.