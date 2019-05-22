Assumption Parish gets sandbagging machine to help fight high water

ASSUMPTION PARISH - The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office has announced the purchase of a sandbagging machine to help residents in the parish combat flooding.

Residents have been dealing with high water lately following recent storms that hit the area earlier this month. Pierre Part Elementary went as far as to end its school year early due to the threat of high water in the parish.

“In the past as well as the current flooding event, I have had to borrow machines from the State to bag sand," said Sheriff Leland Falcon. "That leaves us in a precarious position as those machines are needed by many agencies in many areas. I can now say; we have our own sand bagging machine."