Assumption Parish gets sandbagging machine to help fight high water

2 hours 18 minutes 13 seconds ago Wednesday, May 22 2019 May 22, 2019 May 22, 2019 12:55 PM May 22, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASSUMPTION PARISH - The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office has announced the purchase of a sandbagging machine to help residents in the parish combat flooding.

Residents have been dealing with high water lately following recent storms that hit the area earlier this month. Pierre Part Elementary went as far as to end its school year early due to the threat of high water in the parish.

“In the past as well as the current flooding event, I have had to borrow machines from the State to bag sand," said Sheriff Leland Falcon. "That leaves us in a precarious position as those machines are needed by many agencies in many areas. I can now say; we have our own sand bagging machine."

