72°
Latest Weather Blog
Assumption deputies say they arrest Arkansas man on domestic violence accusation
PIERRE PART — Assumption Parish law officers say they arrested an Arkansas man on a domestic violence complaint.
A woman called sheriff's deputies to say that she had gotten into an argument with a man and that the encounter became physical. Deputies responded and said that Jayson Michael Whitfield, 37, of Garland, Arkansas, had grabbed the woman's face forcefully and that he was arrested later in Amelia, La., on a felony charge.
Trending News
Deputies said that when they searched Whitfield's vehicle, they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sunday Journal: Denham Springs - From Floods to Festivals
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...
-
Toddler dies after being hit by car along Wyoming Street on Sunday
-
Geismar natives THEBROSFRESH take on Blues Fest
-
Driver freed after three hours of being stuck under overturned 18-wheeler in...
Sports Video
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...
-
The LSU Gymnastics team holds the program's first-ever NCAA Trophy
-
Collective effort creates a championship-caliber LSU gymnastics team
-
Baton Rouge Zydeco wraps up inaugural season
-
$$$ Best Bets: A Tradition Unlike Any Other! $$$