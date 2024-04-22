72°
Assumption deputies say they arrest Arkansas man on domestic violence accusation

PIERRE PART — Assumption Parish law officers say they arrested an Arkansas man on a domestic violence complaint.

A woman called sheriff's deputies to say that she had gotten into an argument with a man and that the encounter became physical. Deputies responded and said that Jayson Michael Whitfield, 37, of Garland, Arkansas, had grabbed the woman's face forcefully and that he was arrested later in Amelia, La., on a felony charge.

Deputies said that when they searched Whitfield's vehicle, they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

