Ascension schools prepare for online lessons as campuses close for remainder of academic year

ASCENSION- Schools across Louisiana have moved to online instruction for the rest of the school year due to COVID-19 concerns.

To prevent the spread of coronavirus, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards plans to sign a proclamation this week allowing schools to finish the academic year online.

Ascension Parish Schools' Superintendent, David Alexander, says they are already prepared.

"School isn't canceled, people just won't be going to their campuses," Gov. Edwards said in a news conference Tuesday.

"There will still be distance learning and other things that are taking place because we are going to try and do as much as we can in very difficult circumstances to continue to educate our kids," said Edwards.

Ascension Parish Schools received 11.5 million in funding for technology in 2019, Alexander said.

The funding has positioned the school system to provide online learning to the majority of its students.

"We're very blessed with these opportunities to learn even in the situation where our school buildings are closed," Alexander said.

The Superintendent said teachers will use grades from their students' work prior to schools closing in March to calculate their average grade.

Performance from online learning will not be calculated in a final grade unless it serves to improve their average.

However, Alexander said their main concern during these uncertain times is not grades, but offering ongoing support for academic progress for long-term success.

"We sent children home on the 13th with as many resources as we could think of that they would need. We were even able to print some paper-pencil packets at the time for some children that might not be able to take a device home," said Alexander.

The Governor will discuss education plans in further detail during his news conference Wednesday at 4:00 p.m.

You can watch the conference live on Channel 2, WBRZ plus, WBRZ Facebook Live, and wbrz.com.