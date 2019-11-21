Latest Weather Blog
Ascension residents voice concerns over sewer deal in marathon meeting
Gonzales - Thursday night's council meeting lasted more than three hours. The majority of the time was spent debating the proposed 30-year contract with Ascension Sewer LLC, owned by Bernhard Capital Partners, to operate the $215 million regional sewer system. It was a debate residents wanted to be a part of.
"We just need a plan that's going to work," one resident said. "That's going to service this community, but it's not going to put us in debt forever."
An additional voice chimed in with, "I just hope we hit the breaks a little bit and let's involve the public a little bit more.
"While residents haven't liked the process, they did make it clear Thursday night that the purpose is legitimate.
"We need regional sewer in ascension parish," a resident said during the public comment period. "I don't think anybody is gonna argue against that, it needs to happen."
"I don't want us to kick this can 15 years down the road and see our waterways impacted severely," another resident said.
A special meeting to address the contract is expected in the near future.
