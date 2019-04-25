Latest Weather Blog
Ascension residents get temporary reprieve from floodway designation
GONZALES - Residents living along the Bayou Conway-Panama Canal Basin got good news Wednesday after worries grew over controversial FEMA maps. Residents who say they had never flooded found their homes located in a newly designated floodway along the basin.
Ascension Parish officials say they now plan to resubmit a request to FEMA that would exclude the basin floodway from the maps.
"That's not fair to affect them and not the rest of the parish," said Ascension Parish spokesperson Martin McConnell.
The floodway issue will eventually return as FEMA examines every basin in the parish. Officials say there is no clear timeline for all of the floodways to be designated.
Under the new flood maps, many houses are also being redesignated as being in less severe flood zones.
