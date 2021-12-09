54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension Recycling Center holiday hours

2 hours 16 minutes 7 seconds ago Thursday, December 09 2021 Dec 9, 2021 December 09, 2021 3:36 AM December 09, 2021 in News
Source: Ascension Parish Government
By: Paula Jones

ASCENSION PARISH - The arrival of the holiday season means adjusted hours to certain Parish operations, including the Ascension Parish Recycling Center. 

The Parish announced Wednesday that the Ascension Parish Recycling Center, located at the DPW headquarters on Churchpoint Road in Gonzales is closed on Fridays, Sundays, and holidays.

This means that during the holidays, the Recycling Center will close:

-Saturday, December 25
-Monday, December 27
-Saturday, January 1, and
-Monday, January 3

All other hours remain the same.

View the information below for guidelines related to use of this free recycling service. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days