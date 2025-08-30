Ascension Parish Sheriff's lieutenant receives touching gift while on patrol

GONZALES - An Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office lieutenant received a touching holiday gift while on patrol Monday morning.

APSO’s Lt. Darryl Smith was performing his routine patrol when he was stopped by a motorist who told him he had a gift for the sheriff’s office that he wanted to give him. Coincidentally, the lieutenant was stopped by the young man in front of Ascension Baptist Church.

The man told Lt. Smith that his name wasn’t important and that he would prefer to not be identified. He said he wanted to thank law enforcement officers for the important service they provide 24/7, and he presented the lieutenant with a hand-crafted cross. The man said it was a gift for the entire APSO family, and also offered his prayers to the men and women of the sheriff’s office placing their lives on the line while serving the community.

Deputies hung the “wonderful addition to their family” at the APSO substation on Airline Highway where deputies spend some of their time on a daily basis in between calls.

The above image features Major Ward Webb, Sheriff Jeff Wiley, Lt. Darryl Smith, Ssgt. Jared Mullins, Lt. Col. Bobby Wbre and Colonel Paul Robert.

Sheriff Wiley and the entire APSO family took the opportunity to thank the kind citizen for the gift and continued prayers.