Ascension Parish Schools narrows options for redistricting, says decision could come Nov. 7

PRAIRIEVILLE - Leaders with Ascension Parish Schools say they have narrowed the options for redistricting from three plans down to two "refined" options and are closing in on an announcement -- which could come in just over two weeks.

The school system is reworking boundaries in advance of the anticipated opening of Prairieville High School next August.

LINK: See the two redistricting plans still under consideration

Redistricting will affect not only those in high school grades, but at lower levels, as well. That's because the district is using a "feeder system" that would send all students from certain elementary schools to the same middle school, and all students from certain middle schools to the same high school, keeping them together as they advance.

In Friday's update, Superintendent Edith Walker said staff members will present the two options still under consideration at a Strategic Planning Committee meeting at 5 p.m. on Oct. 24 at the Instructional Technology Training Center building at Central Middle School.

The address is 14101 Roddy Road in Gonzales.

Officials have previously said they intend to announce final boundaries by December. They now believe the full school board could approve redistricting plans as soon as Nov. 7, though that hinges on action by the Strategic Planning Committee on Oct. 24.

For those students already enrolled in one of the district's high schools, there will be options to remain in place without mandatory transfer to Prairieville High.

When it opens, Prairieville will join East Ascension, Dutchtown, St. Amant and Donaldsonville as public high schools within the fast-growing parish.