Ascension Parish responds to bathroom vandals by locking public facilities
ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish officials decided to lock all public restrooms due to vandals destroying the facilities.
The Ascension Parish Recreation Department said when there are parish-sponsored events in a park, the bathrooms will be open.
Officials said the closure will be in place until the vandals are caught.
