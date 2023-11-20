78°
Ascension Parish responds to bathroom vandals by locking public facilities

By: Logan Cullop

ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish officials decided to lock all public restrooms due to vandals destroying the facilities. 

The Ascension Parish Recreation Department said when there are parish-sponsored events in a park, the bathrooms will be open. 

Officials said the closure will be in place until the vandals are caught. 

