Tangipahoa Parish bridge closed for structural review

45 minutes 39 seconds ago Monday, March 09 2026 Mar 9, 2026 March 09, 2026 8:29 PM March 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

AMITE - Tangipahoa Parish officials announced Monday that the wooden bridge on Belle Gardner Road will be closed until it has a structural review. 

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said there is an emergency road closure for the bridge after a tree got lodged against it. 

As a precaution, the portion of Belle Gardner Road will be closed until it's inspected and deemed safe. 

