87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension Parish residents can bring storm debris to Lamar-Dixon

1 hour 20 minutes 8 seconds ago Thursday, September 09 2021 Sep 9, 2021 September 09, 2021 11:44 AM September 09, 2021 in News
Source: Ascension Parish
By: WBRZ Staff
Lamar-Dixon Expo Center

ASCENSION PARISH - Officials in Ascension Parish announced Thursday that parish residents can bring their vegetative storm debris to Lamar-Dixon Expo Center for disposal.

This offer is being extended as the contractor working for the parish will not pick up vegetative debris if it is in black plastic bags.

In contrast, Lamar-Dixon is accepting vegetative debris in this condition and officials say residents are welcome to bring it to this location.

“I have said repeatedly that government should be helping with recovery, not hindering it,” said Parish President Clint Cointment. “We want to provide as much help as we can so people can recover from Hurricane Ida and return to their normal lives.”

The Parish explained in its Thursday news release that President Cointment worked out an arrangement with Trash Rangers, an Ascension Parishbased waste disposal company, to accept the debris.

Trash Rangers also accepted normal household garbage at no fee in the days immediately following the storm.

Officials say residents who wish to drop off debris should enter Lamar-Dixon through the rear entrance from Ashland Road and follow the signage.

Trending News

The service starts Thursday and is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., seven days a week.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days