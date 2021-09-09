Ascension Parish residents can bring storm debris to Lamar-Dixon

Lamar-Dixon Expo Center

ASCENSION PARISH - Officials in Ascension Parish announced Thursday that parish residents can bring their vegetative storm debris to Lamar-Dixon Expo Center for disposal.

This offer is being extended as the contractor working for the parish will not pick up vegetative debris if it is in black plastic bags.

In contrast, Lamar-Dixon is accepting vegetative debris in this condition and officials say residents are welcome to bring it to this location.

“I have said repeatedly that government should be helping with recovery, not hindering it,” said Parish President Clint Cointment. “We want to provide as much help as we can so people can recover from Hurricane Ida and return to their normal lives.”

The Parish explained in its Thursday news release that President Cointment worked out an arrangement with Trash Rangers, an Ascension Parishbased waste disposal company, to accept the debris.

Trash Rangers also accepted normal household garbage at no fee in the days immediately following the storm.

Officials say residents who wish to drop off debris should enter Lamar-Dixon through the rear entrance from Ashland Road and follow the signage.

The service starts Thursday and is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., seven days a week.