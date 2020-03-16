76°
Ascension Parish president to address residents regarding virus, Monday afternoon

4 hours 20 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, March 16 2020 Mar 16, 2020 March 16, 2020 9:08 AM March 16, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment Photo: The Advocate

ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment will hold a press conference Monday, March 16 at 3 p.m. regarding the parish's response to the spread of COVID-19. 

President Cointment and Dr. John Fraiche and Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Chris Trevino will address the parish from the Ascension Parish Courthouse East.

They'll also be joined by Sheriff Bobby Webre and Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness officials.

