51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension Parish officials investigate reported sound of "explosion" near LA-933

3 hours 11 minutes 9 seconds ago Saturday, December 11 2021 Dec 11, 2021 December 11, 2021 8:18 PM December 11, 2021 in News
Source: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE - Ascension Parish authorities on Saturday evening responded to several calls regarding the sound of an explosion in the Prairieville area, near Galvez Middle School on LA-933.

The noise occurred around 7 p.m., and deputies with Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO) promptly investigated the sound.

Trending News

As of 8 p.m., deputies say they have yet to discover the source of the noise, and their investigation into the matter remains ongoing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days