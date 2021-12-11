Ascension Parish officials investigate reported sound of "explosion" near LA-933

PRAIRIEVILLE - Ascension Parish authorities on Saturday evening responded to several calls regarding the sound of an explosion in the Prairieville area, near Galvez Middle School on LA-933.

The noise occurred around 7 p.m., and deputies with Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO) promptly investigated the sound.

As of 8 p.m., deputies say they have yet to discover the source of the noise, and their investigation into the matter remains ongoing.