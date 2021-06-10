Latest Weather Blog
Ascension Parish first responders to host open house this Saturday
ASCENSION PARISH- First responders in Ascension Parish are inviting the public to a celebratory event that will allow them to explore one of the Parish's brand new fire stations.
The local fire department in Sorrento is hosting its first annual Open House and Backyard BBQ Saturday, June 12, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Officials say the event is open to the public of Ascension Parish and surrounding areas.
First responders hope the Open House will allow locals an opportunity to visit the new fire station located on John LeBlanc Blvd (LA 22) in between Airline Hwy and I-10, in Sorrento.
The Open House will include a BBQ fundraiser; for only $10, members of the public can enjoy plates that include a leg quarter, a link of sausage, baked beans and potato salad, and a dessert.
Click here for more information on the Sorrento Fire Department.
