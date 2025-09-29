71°
Ascension Parish firefighters hold plate lunch benefit for assistant chief
ST. AMANT - Firefighters in Ascension Parish fed the community for a cause on Sunday, selling plate lunches to raise money for one of their own.
The St. Amant and Fifth Ward fire departments gathered at DeLaune's Supermarket and sold 1,300 plates of either chicken and sausage or a po-boy, each option being served with dirty rice and pork 'n beans.
Selling plate lunches is an annual event for the fire department, but this year, firefighters were raising money to help cover medical bills for St. Amant Assistant Chief Mytrail.
