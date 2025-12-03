49°
Ascension Parish deputies: Inmate dies after being hospitalized following altercation with fellow inmate

Wednesday, December 03 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

GONZALES — An Ascension Parish inmate previously hospitalized after an altercation in the parish jail has died, deputies said Wednesday. 

Deputies said that the inmate, still unnamed, was attacked by fellow inmate, 56-year-old Stacy Leblanc.

Leblanc, from Belle Rose, was previously charged with second-degree battery on Sunday. He now faces manslaughter charges, a sheriff's office spokesperson said.

Leblanc was arrested in September on gun, trespassing, simple battery and disturbing the peace charges.

