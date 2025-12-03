49°
Latest Weather Blog
Ascension Parish deputies: Inmate dies after being hospitalized following altercation with fellow inmate
GONZALES — An Ascension Parish inmate previously hospitalized after an altercation in the parish jail has died, deputies said Wednesday.
Deputies said that the inmate, still unnamed, was attacked by fellow inmate, 56-year-old Stacy Leblanc.
Leblanc, from Belle Rose, was previously charged with second-degree battery on Sunday. He now faces manslaughter charges, a sheriff's office spokesperson said.
Leblanc was arrested in September on gun, trespassing, simple battery and disturbing the peace charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension Parish deputies: Inmate dies after being hospitalized following altercation with fellow...
-
2une In Previews: Cajun Con brings wrestling, TV, film stars to Gonzales
-
Team 2 Traffic: La. 16 in French Settlement closed after crash with...
-
As temperatures dip, Baton Rouge General's light show gets capital region into...
-
Port Allen Police investigating after person struck with beer bottle during bar...
Sports Video
-
Dunham gears up for state semifinals
-
LSU men's basketball player Jalen Reed out for season with torn Achilles
-
Lane Kiffin, LSU 'allowing' Charlie Weis to coach Ole Miss offense through...
-
U-High Cubs preparing for state semifinal appearance
-
Kiffin takes over "elite" LSU program; pledges a return to greatness