58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Inmate hospitalized after altercation in Ascension Parish Jail; another inmate accused of attacking him

3 hours 33 minutes 22 seconds ago Monday, December 01 2025 Dec 1, 2025 December 01, 2025 11:28 AM December 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

GONZALES — An Ascension Parish inmate is in critical condition after being attacked by another inmate, deputies said Monday.

The injured inmate was hospitalized in the ICU with a severe head injury. Deputies said 56-year-old Stacy Leblanc, an inmate from Belle Rose, was charged with second-degree battery on Sunday in connection with the incident. 

Trending News

Leblanc was arrested in September on gun, trespassing, simple battery and disturbing the peace charges. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days