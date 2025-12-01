Inmate hospitalized after altercation in Ascension Parish Jail; another inmate accused of attacking him

GONZALES — An Ascension Parish inmate is in critical condition after being attacked by another inmate, deputies said Monday.

The injured inmate was hospitalized in the ICU with a severe head injury. Deputies said 56-year-old Stacy Leblanc, an inmate from Belle Rose, was charged with second-degree battery on Sunday in connection with the incident.

Leblanc was arrested in September on gun, trespassing, simple battery and disturbing the peace charges.