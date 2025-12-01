58°
Latest Weather Blog
Inmate hospitalized after altercation in Ascension Parish Jail; another inmate accused of attacking him
GONZALES — An Ascension Parish inmate is in critical condition after being attacked by another inmate, deputies said Monday.
The injured inmate was hospitalized in the ICU with a severe head injury. Deputies said 56-year-old Stacy Leblanc, an inmate from Belle Rose, was charged with second-degree battery on Sunday in connection with the incident.
Trending News
Leblanc was arrested in September on gun, trespassing, simple battery and disturbing the peace charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ten recruits graduate from BRPD's Basic Training Academy in 94th ceremony
-
St. George Fire Department rescues dog from Thanksgiving night house fire
-
Lane Kiffin wastes no time finding hot yoga studio after being named...
-
Kiffin's 7-year LSU contract pays $13 million annually, up to $1 million...
-
Sunday Journal: Denham Springs' Christmas in the Village
Sports Video
-
Lane Kiffin wastes no time finding hot yoga studio after being named...
-
Kiffin's 7-year LSU contract pays $13 million annually, up to $1 million...
-
Lane Kiffin to hold Monday press conference at LSU, tune in for...
-
Faulk to be introduced as Southern football coach on Monday
-
REPORT: Florida hires Tulane's Jon Sumrall to be next Gator head coach