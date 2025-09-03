90°
Ascension Parish deputies identify 18-year-old killed in Darrow shooting
DARROW — Ascension Parish deputies identified an 18-year-old shot dead on Brown Extension Road in Darrow.
Deputies said that Tyjon Comery was killed on Aug. 29 during the shooting.
"Right now, details are still very limited during this investigation; however, we do have a person of interest," deputies added.
