75°
Latest Weather Blog
Ascension deputies: 18-year-old dead with gunshot wounds in Darrow
DARROW - An 18-year-old was found dead with gunshot wounds at a residence on Brown Extension Road, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Friday night.
Trending News
Officials said the investigation is ongoing and details are limited.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Potential EBR/EMS merger still in wait-and-see mode after court hearing Friday
-
How Hurricane Katrina changed Baton Rouge forever
-
The urgent warning before Katrina that changed weather forecasts
-
Coast Guardsman during Hurricane Katrina recounts his experience 20 years later
-
BRFD: Toledo Bend Avenue fire from earlier in week was caused by...
Sports Video
-
Local high schools compete in jamborees before the start of the season
-
Haulcy to miss first half Saturday vs. Clemson
-
Saints claim former LSU receiver, Louisiana native off waivers
-
Nussmeier, Sloan on same page ahead of season opener
-
Jay Johnson introduces new team as fall practice approaches