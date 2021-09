Ascension Parish declares state of emergency ahead of Nicholas

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment declared a state of emergency Monday ahead of potential heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Nicholas.

The parish said it is also making sandbags and tarps available ahead of the storm.

Read the full statement below.

On top of coordinating recovery from Hurricane Ida, Ascension Parish Government has had to shift 180 degrees in preparation for Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Even though the Parish remains under a state of emergency from Hurricane Ida, Parish

President Clint Cointment has declared a new state of emergency in advance of Tropical Storm Nicholas, following the lead of Governor John Bel Edwards.

“All of our teams are on full storm alert,” said President Cointment. “Many of our residents still don’t have power, yet we’re facing the possibility of heavy rains and flash flooding.”

The parish is making sand and bags available in the usual locations throughout the parish. Because the last storm was so recent, parish crews have not had time to fill more bags, focusing instead on cleanup and recovery.

Parish pump stations, particularly at Marvin Braud, Henderson, and Sorrento, are staffed and on full alert.

“Debris contractors are working hard, but they simply cannot pick up the entire parish in the

next 48 hours,” said President Cointment. “Please help us to help you: clear your ditches if you can, don’t let debris block drainage, be a good neighbor and help your neighbors with their ditches.”



Parish government is delivering tarps to area fire departments for distribution to anyone in

need. Tarps will be available after 2:00 pm today at the following locations:

• Fire District #1 on Airline Hwy (US 61) Gonzales

• Prairieville Fire Dept Main Station on LA Highway 73

• Donaldsonville Fire Department on Marchand Drive

Ascension Parish Governmental Complex, 615 E. Worthey Street, Gonzales, Louisiana 70737

Telephone (225) 450-1138 www.ascensionparish.net facebook.com/AscensionGov

• City of Gonzales will have sandbags and tarps available for pick-up today only, from

noon until 5 pm, at the public works building at 2919 South Darla Ave. Must show ID /

proof of City of Gonzales residency.

• City of Gonzales will make deliveries to the physically challenged tomorrow between

7:00 am and 5 pm.

“We plan to be as ready as we can be for whatever Nicholas brings,” said President Cointment.

“In the meantime, stay safe, and God Bless.”